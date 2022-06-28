AFC Telford United kitted out with new Puma kits confirmed

AFC Telford United have unveiled their new Puma home, away and third kits for the upcoming 2022/23 season. Pic: Kieren Griffin

The Bucks have confirmed a new provider in sportswear giant Puma with digital consultancy firm Capgemini, who have a base in the town, staying on as main sponsor.

The home shirt design is in keeping with Telford’s traditional all-white, with black sleeves.

The away shirt is red, a colour the club have not used since the 2018/19 campaign.

The club have also revealed a third kit with Puma, a dark, navy blue design with black shorts.

Shrewsbury-based marketing agency Reech have continued their support as sleeve sponsor.

Telford have gained the support of Shropshire mental health support charity SEAH (support elite at home) for their shorts this season.

All adult and junior sizes cost £33 and can be from the club’s online shop via third party Sporting Touch at the following link www.sportingtouch.com/club-shops/afctelford/