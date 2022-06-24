AFC Telford United on the lookout for more new signings

And Carden said: “We’re still a couple of lads away. If you get certain lads put your way that you either know, or get good feedback on, it’s important that you have a look at them, as that shows hunger in players, if they’re prepared to come in and train and on trial. It can also give the squad you’ve got an idea of where they’re at. There are players out there who haven’t got a club and who are desperate to get one, and when lads come in, looking for deals, it reminds the lads we have not to take for granted where they’re at, because there are a lot of good players out there.”