AFC Telford United secure key deal as Devarn Green re-signs

Winger Devarn Green has re-signed for AFC Telford United for the 2022/23 season. (Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography).

Green, 25, helped Carden’s men secure a dramatic final-day National League North survival with his performances after checking in on a short-term deal in March.

He had previously exited struggling League Two outfit Scunthorpe at the end of January.

The Birmingham-born winger rattled in three goals and contributed impressively to the Bucks’ attacking output. Two goals were crucial in securing priceless shares of the spoils against Farsley and Blyth.

Green has been in demand but eyed a New Bucks Head return and Carden said: “I’m just looking forward to seeing him again with a full pre-season in hopefully a settled squad and seeing what else he can do.

“Because I know there’s more in Devarn. Even though he showed us how good a player he is, I know there’s more in him.

“There’s more to come from him and certainly more assists to come from him.”

Green is the 14th player Carden has tied down for his Telford squad for 2022/23, including new additions and existing squad members.

Carden, who knew of Green as a younger player, said: “There was a bit of interest from other clubs but Devarn made it clear he wanted to stay.