Zak Lilly leaves AFC Telford United for Hereford after turning down new contract

By Jonny Drury

AFC Telford United defender Zak Lilly has turned down a new contract and signed for National League North rivals Hereford - ending a seven year association with the club.

Zak Lilly (5) (AFC Telford United Defender) running through midfield (Kieran Griffin)
The 23-year-old, who signed for the club in 2015 under Steve Kittrick, had been offered a new contract by Bucks boss Paul Carden - but declined the offer.

And it has now been confirmed the young defender has penned a deal at Edgar Street.

The former Thomas Telford School pupil was part of the West Brom academy before signing for the Bucks in 2015.

He originally signed for the club as a striker under Rob Smith and Larry Chambers - before going out on loan to Sutton Coldfield Town, Leamington, Rushall Olympic, Tamworth and Stourbridge.

Then following Gavin Cowan's arrival at the club in 2018, Lilly was converted to a central defender, and enjoyed sustained spells in the side.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

