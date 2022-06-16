Zak Lilly leaves AFC Telford United for Hereford after turning down new contract

Zak Lilly (5) (AFC Telford United Defender) running through midfield (Kieran Griffin)

The 23-year-old, who signed for the club in 2015 under Steve Kittrick, had been offered a new contract by Bucks boss Paul Carden - but declined the offer.

And it has now been confirmed the young defender has penned a deal at Edgar Street.

The former Thomas Telford School pupil was part of the West Brom academy before signing for the Bucks in 2015.

He originally signed for the club as a striker under Rob Smith and Larry Chambers - before going out on loan to Sutton Coldfield Town, Leamington, Rushall Olympic, Tamworth and Stourbridge.