AFC Telford sign striker Nathan Blissett

Nathan Blissett and Paul Carden

The former Kidderminster Harriers and Solihull Moors forward has signed a one-year deal at the New Bucks Head.

At 6ft 5in, Blissett will give the Bucks the perfect target man as they look ahead to the new National League North season.

“When I was first playing, at Kidderminster Harriers, I always looked at the set-up at Telford and felt it was somewhere I’d one day like to play at," said Blissett.

"At this stage of my career, Telford works perfectly for me, and it was my first choice after I’d left Maidenhead, so I’m glad we could get it over the line.”

“I spoke to the owner and the manager about targets for the season, and it’s about kicking the club on again, challenging and being competitive.

"If we’re in a position to challenge with ten games of the season remaining then we’ll have the opportunity to make something memorable for the fans.”

Telford survived relegation on the final day of the season and the 31-year-old is under no illusions of the task in hand for significant improvement.

“It will be a challenge, but that’s part of the reason I’ve come; for that challenge.

Nathan Blissett

"When I spoke to the gaffer he was adamant that we won’t be going into games doing anything other than win every game we play.

"He’s an ambitious manager, and with the type of squad he wants to build I can’t see any reason why we can’t be up there.”

Telford boss Paul Carden was delighted to get one of his top targets across the line.

“Last season we only really had one striker in Ozzie (Jason Oswell), and it’s important that we brought somebody in, but of the right type.

"Bliss (Nathan Blissett) has got promotions on his CV, he’s played for some big clubs and he’s experienced, but the big thing about it was his desire to come to the club.”

“He’s been down south, where it probably didn’t turn out as well as he would have liked, but there was no doubting his determination to join us.

"I just knew; when I met him at the club for the first time he was looking around, and I could tell that it was something that he really wanted to make happen.