Jason Oswell targetting a flying start for AFC Telford United

Jason Oswell celebrates for AFC Telford United (Kieran Griffin)

The former Newtown, Stockport and Wrexham striker penned a new one-year contract extension at the New Bucks Head on Tuesday and is hoping for brighter things next season.

Oswell, who bagged 13 league goals last season, believes a good start and making the New Bucks Head a fortress are two key components to success.

He said: “We 100 per cent need to hit the ground running this season, it is all about momentum.

“At the start of last season we didn’t get off to the best of starts, but could have turned it around under the previous manager, but it wasn’t to be.

“But if you can get a quick start, like we want to this season, then even if you are not fancied as a top six side you can soon change that.

“We really want to push on, start well, and make the home ground a fortress for the fans.”

It was a slow start that really put Telford on the back foot last season, and led to a difficult campaign.

Reflecting on that campaign Oswell believes a lot of it was down to the personnel not clicking from the off.

“I just don’t think the personnel that came in gelled, and it left us on the back foot and right down there,” explained the forward.

“When you are down there it is hard to flip it around at that point, and it becomes a real slow which it did.

“Towards the end of the season we became more together as a team, and that helped push us over the line.

“But throughout the season quality wasn’t an issue, and I don’t think we can blame anyone. The side just didn’t fit well together early on.”

It’s now Paul Carden, who led the Bucks to safety, who is preparing the club for his first full season in charge.

Oswell, who scored 10 goals after Carden’s arrival last term, played a key role in keeping the Bucks in the division and the forward believes Carden can bring success to the New Bucks Head this season with his style of play.

He added: “I can see us having really success under this gaffer. When he came in I only had three goals and I ended up with double figures, and I like the way he plays.