Former AFC Telford United striker Craig Farrell dies aged 39

The death of the forward, who spent the 2011/12 season at the Bucks, was announced on Monday evening.

In a tribute, AFC Telford United said: "Sad news reaches us of the untimely passing of former Bucks striker Craig Farrell, who played for the club in the 2011/12 season.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Craig's friends and family at this difficult time.

"Craig was signed for the Bucks by Andy Sinton in summer 2011 and entered club folklore by scoring our first goal back in the Conference Premier, securing a 1-0 away win against his former team York City."

The former Middlesbrough and Leeds United youth player enjoyed a long career, playing for the likes of Carlisle United, Exeter City and York City before retiring in 2015.