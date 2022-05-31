AFC Telford United make attacking full-back Josh Dugmore signing No.2

AFC Telford United have signed right-back Josh Dugmore from Bromsgrove Sporting on a two-year contract.

Dugmore, 19, caught the eye in an impressive first season in men’s football with step three Sporting, who play in the Southern League Premier Central.

The teen is a former Everton and Birmingham City academy product. He left the latter last summer before earning a deal at Bromsgrove.

Birmingham-born Dugmore played 47 games in all competitions, including 38 league appearances, for the Victoria Ground club, who finished four places off bottom in the recently-completed season.

Bucks boss Paul Carden said: "Josh is an exciting prospect who had a great season at Bromsgrove – playing every game!

"After being in Everton’s academy before moving to Birmingham as a scholar, he coped unbelievably with the transition to men's football and his level of performance was highlighted to us some time ago.

"He brings energy and tenacity as well as quality to the right-back position and is someone who I’m sure the fans will really take too.

"Once we had a chat he made it clear he wanted to come to Telford and chose us over a number of other clubs. He is hungry to succeed and to perform at higher levels and that hunger is essential to any squad."

He checks in as Carden’s second new summer signing, following the move last week for Guiseley midfielder Prince Ekpolo.

Carden last season used Salford City loan youngster James Melhado at right-back.