AFC Telford United to face Shrewsbury and Walsall in pre-season

The Bucks face Salop most summers as part of their pre-season campaign - and they will welcome Steve Cotterill's men to the New Bucks Head on Tuesday July 12.

That will be followed by Walsall heading to Telford on Saturday July 16 for a 3pm kick off.

Alongside those stand out fixtures, Paul Carden's men will kick off their pre-season on July 5 with a trip to newly relegated Market Drayton Town.

They will then head to Whitchurch Alport before their back to back Shrewsbury and Walsall games.