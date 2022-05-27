AFC Telford United to face Shrewsbury and Walsall in pre-season

The Bucks face Salop most summers as part of their pre-season campaign - and they will welcome Steve Cotterill's men to the New Bucks Head on Tuesday July 12.
That will be followed by Walsall heading to Telford on Saturday July 16 for a 3pm kick off.
Alongside those stand out fixtures, Paul Carden's men will kick off their pre-season on July 5 with a trip to newly relegated Market Drayton Town.
They will then head to Whitchurch Alport before their back to back Shrewsbury and Walsall games.
And the club have pencilled in four other dates where friendlies are yet to be confirmed.