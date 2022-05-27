Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United to face Shrewsbury and Walsall in pre-season

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United will take on Shrewsbury Town and Walsall as part of their pre-season schedule.

Henry Cowans of AFC Telford United and Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town.
Henry Cowans of AFC Telford United and Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town.

The Bucks face Salop most summers as part of their pre-season campaign - and they will welcome Steve Cotterill's men to the New Bucks Head on Tuesday July 12.

That will be followed by Walsall heading to Telford on Saturday July 16 for a 3pm kick off.

Alongside those stand out fixtures, Paul Carden's men will kick off their pre-season on July 5 with a trip to newly relegated Market Drayton Town.

They will then head to Whitchurch Alport before their back to back Shrewsbury and Walsall games.

And the club have pencilled in four other dates where friendlies are yet to be confirmed.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News