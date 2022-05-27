Notification Settings

AFC Telford United on hunt for keeper coach

By Lewis Cox

AFC Telford United are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper coach after the departure of Tom Read.

Read joined the Bucks early on during the recently-completed 2021/22 campaign as Telford went through managerial change.

He finished the season having built up a popular rapport with the first-team squad but a decision was made to part ways as the club look at a new direction.

Read, who also coaches at Albion’s charity foundation, said in a statement he ‘did not expect’ the news.

It is understood Telford have not yet sought a replacement but are scouring options to fill the role.

Paul Carden is believed to be keen on a goalkeeper coach who can also register as a player if emergency cover is required.

The Bucks have already sealed the future of No.1 goalkeeper Luke Pilling, who impressed after arriving in February.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

