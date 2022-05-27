AFC Telford United on hunt for keeper coach

AFC Telford United

Read joined the Bucks early on during the recently-completed 2021/22 campaign as Telford went through managerial change.

He finished the season having built up a popular rapport with the first-team squad but a decision was made to part ways as the club look at a new direction.

Read, who also coaches at Albion’s charity foundation, said in a statement he ‘did not expect’ the news.

It is understood Telford have not yet sought a replacement but are scouring options to fill the role.

Paul Carden is believed to be keen on a goalkeeper coach who can also register as a player if emergency cover is required.