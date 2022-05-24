Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United swoop for Guiseley's Prince Ekpolo

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Paul Carden has made 'complete midfielder' Prince Ekpolo his first signing of the summer for AFC Telford.

Nigeria-born midfielder Prince Ekpolo is Paul Carden's first Telford signing of the summer having checked in from Guiseley.
Nigeria-born midfielder Prince Ekpolo is Paul Carden's first Telford signing of the summer having checked in from Guiseley.

Ekpolo, 28, has signed a one-year deal at the New Bucks Head from relegated National League North rivals Guiseley, who Telford just pipped to retain their step two status.

Nigeria-born Ekpolo was awarded Guiseley sponsors' player of the season this season. He made 40 appearances as a mainstay in the heart of the Lions' midfield.

"From first seeing him he was a player that impressed me massively," Carden said. "His power, pace and energy combined with his ability make him as complete as a midfielder as you can have.

"When I have spoken to other managers that have all commented on how well he played against them.

"He will be a big player for us this season and I am sure he will become a firm favourite with the fans."

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News