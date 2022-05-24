AFC Telford United swoop for Guiseley's Prince Ekpolo

Nigeria-born midfielder Prince Ekpolo is Paul Carden's first Telford signing of the summer having checked in from Guiseley.

Ekpolo, 28, has signed a one-year deal at the New Bucks Head from relegated National League North rivals Guiseley, who Telford just pipped to retain their step two status.

Nigeria-born Ekpolo was awarded Guiseley sponsors' player of the season this season. He made 40 appearances as a mainstay in the heart of the Lions' midfield.

"From first seeing him he was a player that impressed me massively," Carden said. "His power, pace and energy combined with his ability make him as complete as a midfielder as you can have.

"When I have spoken to other managers that have all commented on how well he played against them.