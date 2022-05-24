AFC Telford United agree new contract with goalkeeper Luke Pilling

Luke Pilling was a popular signing of Paul Carden's and has now signed a new one-year deal. Pic: Kieren Giffin

Pilling, 24, played a crucial in helping the Bucks retain their National League North status having made a permanent February switch from step three Stafford Rangers.

Securing the future of Birkenhead-born Pilling was high on boss Paul Carden's priority list heading into this summer. Pilling was one of a handful of existing players offered fresh terms.

And the shot-stopper will stay on as Telford's No.1 for the 2022/23 campaign after agreeing a deal at the New Bucks Head.

Pilling, a former Tranmere academy graduate, made 16 appearances for the Bucks after switching from Staffordshire.