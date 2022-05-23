Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Free season tickets offered to AFC Telford kids

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United will offer free season tickets to all children up to the age of 12 for next season.

Telford kids will be able to watch for free Pic: Kieren Griffin
Telford kids will be able to watch for free Pic: Kieren Griffin

The Bucks – who will play in National League North again after staying up on the final day of the season – have increased their free season ticket age limit from eight as part of a restructuring of prices.

Adult season tickets – one of which must be purchased to unlock the under-12 offer – are available at £250 each during the early bird period, which runs through until June 9.

This is a rise from £245 the previous campaign, though works out cheaper per game with two additional clubs being placed into National League North next season.

A statement on the Bucks’ website said: “We are targeting that next season will be much better and we will work with Paul to give him the necessary support to make sure that we are more competitive on the field.”

The 8-16 and 16-19 age bands have now been merged into one 12-18 band, which will see youths charged £75 for the campaign. It represents a £20 reduction for 17 and 18-year-olds, but a £30 increase for 13-16-year-olds.

Concession prices for the over-65s have risen from £190 to £200 during the early bird period – though again work out cheaper per game thanks to the increase in clubs.

Bucks’ statement added: “The National League North is extended next season from 21 to 23 clubs, so we will have two additional home league games and this is reflected in the season ticket prices.

“Additionally there is an increase in prices to reflect increases in costs, including utility bills and other operating costs.”

There is also a season ticket offer to watch the game from the players’ lounge with access to the bar, which is priced at £500 for the season.

Single match day prices will be £16 for adults, £12 for concessions, £5 for 12-18-year-olds and free for under-12s.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News