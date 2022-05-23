Free season tickets offered to AFC Telford kids

Telford kids will be able to watch for free Pic: Kieren Griffin

The Bucks – who will play in National League North again after staying up on the final day of the season – have increased their free season ticket age limit from eight as part of a restructuring of prices.

Adult season tickets – one of which must be purchased to unlock the under-12 offer – are available at £250 each during the early bird period, which runs through until June 9.

This is a rise from £245 the previous campaign, though works out cheaper per game with two additional clubs being placed into National League North next season.

A statement on the Bucks’ website said: “We are targeting that next season will be much better and we will work with Paul to give him the necessary support to make sure that we are more competitive on the field.”

The 8-16 and 16-19 age bands have now been merged into one 12-18 band, which will see youths charged £75 for the campaign. It represents a £20 reduction for 17 and 18-year-olds, but a £30 increase for 13-16-year-olds.

Concession prices for the over-65s have risen from £190 to £200 during the early bird period – though again work out cheaper per game thanks to the increase in clubs.

Bucks’ statement added: “The National League North is extended next season from 21 to 23 clubs, so we will have two additional home league games and this is reflected in the season ticket prices.

“Additionally there is an increase in prices to reflect increases in costs, including utility bills and other operating costs.”

There is also a season ticket offer to watch the game from the players’ lounge with access to the bar, which is priced at £500 for the season.