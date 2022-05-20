Paul Carden: Survival my biggest feat in football career

Paul Carden the manager of AFC Telford United celebrates at full time with goalscorer Keaton Ward of AFC Telford United.

The Bucks chief, whose Football League career spanned well in excess of 400 games, title successes and survival achievements, helped Telford retain their step two status with a dramatic draw on the final day against promotion-chasing York.

Carden, who has since revealed his Telford retained list and offered contracts to some existing players, feels New Bucks Head survival – having rebuilt the squad mid-season – is a grand feat.

“This was the biggest challenge, as a player you just play your games and get on with it. You try to perform for yourself,” Carden said.

“Coming into the club, I knew it was tough, I’ve played here when the side’s been strong.

“I had to take the job on to challenge myself and it was the biggest challenge as I’d have ever got an opportunity to do.

“But to take the first step in doing that and keeping the side up is probably the biggest achievement I’ve had in my career as both a player and a manager.”

Carden, meanwhile, says he will not be ‘hasty’ in his bid to rebuild. Bucks are understood to have a first signing close to being wrapped up, but the manager will not rush.

He said: “If they (targets) aren’t available for whatever reason or willing to come then we won’t panic into making signings that don’t work.