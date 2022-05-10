Ross White and Theo Streete depart AFC Telford United after lengthy stints

Ross White has departed AFC Telford after more than 150 games for the club. Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress

Popular defender White, 25, made more than 150 appearances in all competitions for Telford after joining the club in 2017.

Experience central defender Streete, 34, meanwhile, made 116 appearances after arriving at the club in 2018.

White played both in central defensive and full-back positions with the Bucks in his five full seasons at the club – including the shortly-lived 2020/21 campaign.

The duo are the first and second Telford players to publicly reveal their departure from the New Bucks Head as boss Paul Carden heads into his first summer at the club and puts his stamp on the group.

Carden praised White and Streete as vital parts of the Bucks squad that achieved National League North survival on Saturday, despite the duo not featuring regularly since the manager's appointment in November.

White, one of the club's longest-serving players, did make 24 league starts this season, but none after February 22. Streete made 23 league starts, but none after February 26. Streete has enjoyed a long and successful non-league career with Alfreton, Nuneaton, Solihull and Brackley.

Welshman White, born in Wrexham, joined Telford from Southport in 2017 after he had spent one season at the Haig Avenue club following release from Wrexham.

Both were heavily involved in the club's thrilling 2018/19 campaign and played in every league game bar one as the Bucks pushed for the play-offs and reached the FA Trophy semi-final.