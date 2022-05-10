Paul Carden opens up on pride of keeping AFC Telford United up

Paul Carden the manager of AFC Telford United celebrates at full time with goalscorer Keaton Ward of AFC Telford United.

The Bucks ensured they will spend the 2022/23 season at step two with last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to York, as results elsewhere dramatically went their way at the death.

Carden, appointed from Warrington Town of the division below in late November, had to rebuild his squad in the winter and despite some promise during the second half of the campaign, safety took until the final day.

“First things first was to take a breath,” Carden said of the aftermath. “I’m sure there will be conversations moving forward and what we’re going to be looking like.

“But for more than anyone the supporters needed to enjoy the day, because they’ve suffered for long periods.

“Watching Telford from afar and then getting the job, looking back at previous seasons and what’s gone on, the club going out of existence, if you like, and then reforming, then being an up and down club.

“It was important, vital that we stayed up, because the fans are the heartbeat of any club. Each week they got more and more passionate and behind the lads.

“It was hard but they kept going, supporting through it all. It’s easily to be clichéd talking about fans as a manager, but some of the messages I’ve had, I’m honestly proud to keep the club in the division.

“That was the biggest thing for me from Saturday, that we gave the fans a weekend to enjoy.”