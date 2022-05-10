Keaton Ward hailed for his timely AFC Telford goal response

Keaton Ward of AFC Telford United celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (James Baylis)

Ward, 22, was the unlikely goal hero as the Bucks dramatically secured their National League North status on the final day with a home draw against York.

The on-loan Mansfield midfielder converted a stunning strike from distance to get the ball rolling for Telford on the final day. It was his first goal for the club on his 19th appearance on loan and the perfect response to a couple of big misses at Southport in the previous fixture, which would have secured safety with a game to spare.

“Keaton’s a diamond, I’m delighted for him because he’s a diamond,” Carden said of ex-Barnsley youngster Ward.

“He’s had a few ups and downs here in terms of his form and his own performances – and he understands it.

“But the thing I love about him is he doesn’t stop asking questions.

“He wants to get better, he doesn’t just turn up and play – he’s constantly thinking about it.

“That’s why he’ll have a career, he wants to educate himself to improve, I was made up for him. Last week (after Southport) he was lower than a snake’s belly, honestly he was crawling on the floor.

“He messaged me Monday night apologising and then he messaged me on Friday saying ‘I’m ready, I’m on it and I’m going to put it right’.

“And to be fair he did. What a finish, what a strike.”

Ward’s contract at League Two Mansfield expires this summer and the midfielder said in a tweet after the game ‘I hope to see you (Telford) all again soon’.

Carden, meanwhile, was in no doubt as to whether to include Ward in his side against York despite Southport disappointment.

“I was going to play him,” he added. “He’d missed a couple of chances, a couple of moments, but his energy, his drive – we played him a bit more advanced to let Robbie (Evans) and Liam (Nolan) sit because we knew how York would play.