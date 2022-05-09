Former AFC Telford forward Aaron Williams has sights on more Newtown Euro success

Newtown AFC's Aaron Williams

Williams had considerable Football League pedigree with the likes of Walsall, Peterborough and Newport, when he arrived at Latham Park last summer, in what was one of the Cymru Premier's marquee signings of 2021.

And the Robins' top capture has proved his worth so far this season, as 25 goals in all competitions have helped the club onto the cusp of a second successive European campaign.

Speaking at the end of his first season in the division, Williams insists he has been loving life having made the move across the border, after a spell at AFC Telford United followed other stints in the English non league system.

And he admits that he can't see his future anywhere else but the Robins at the moment.

"I've enjoyed it so much here, the ads are great, I've scored goals and it has been a really good season for me," explained Williams.

"I had almost always been in full time football, so this was a step into something I didn't know but it has gone really well.

"We've got a good side here, we've done really well.

"I didn't particularly know the league when I came into the club, but I started well and it is 24 goals in all competitions now.

"The manager here has been great, he just gives you the freedom to go out and play.

"When I came in he just said, don't worry if the goals don't come along straight away, because they will come, and that is quite refreshing instead of hearing, I want you to get this amount of goals or that amount of goals.

"It's been great, I've really enjoyed it, and I can't see myself playing anywhere else but Newtown at the moment if I am honest."

Williams began the season on fire, and has struck four hat-tricks in all competitions this season so far.

Unsurprisingly his goal stats have altered clubs to his exploits - with interest in the January transfer window but Williams opted to stay put.

He said: "There was interest in January but I wanted to stay here, it is a good club, I'm enjoying it and I want to keep enjoying it.