AFC Telford United 1-1 York City - Ratings

Carl Baker of AFC Telford United and Michael Woods of York City.

Luke Pilling

Played a big part in the Bucks’ survival and he was typically cool, calm and composed here. Did the basics well and his handling was good.

Composed 7

James Melhado

Never shies away from a trip forward up the right flank. Caught out a couple of times defensively but another shift.

Shift 6

Jordan Piggott

Made a difference in these two games back after his injury. Puts his body on the line into every challenge.

Full-blooded 7

Harry Flowers

A man mountain at the back and in both boxes. Plays on the edge, but that’s fine. Such a threat from set-pieces and did a great job clearing his lines.

Man mountain 7

Ryan Burke

Like Melhado on the other flank, Burke put in a big shift up and down his touchline. His delivery from set-pieces is particularly impressive.

Delivery 6

Liam Nolan

Has a supreme engine and put it to good use against York. Nolan loves to press and sets the tone, his energy and commitment is infectious.

Engine 7

Robbie Evans

Another who thrives in doing all of the dirty work in the middle of the park. Evans got the crowd going with challenges and was a threat on goal too.

Threat 7

Keaton Ward

What a goal – what a moment. The 21-year-old picked the perfect occasion for his first Bucks strike in 19 games, and redemption for last week’s misses!

Redemption 7

Carl Baker

Given the nod for the injured Moore and his technique and composure was sensational. Looks a cut above almost every time with the ball. Not bad for 39.

Ageless 7

Jason Oswell

Typically heavily involved in aerial duels with a physical York backline. Led the line well on a rugged afternoon.

Rugged 6

Devarn Green

A real livewire and excellent outball. Particularly threatening in Telford’s impressive first half. York couldn’t cope at times.

Speedster 7

Substitutes