AFC Telford United 1-1 York City - Ratings

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Lewis Cox rates AFC Telford United players after their final day survival.

Carl Baker of AFC Telford United and Michael Woods of York City.
Luke Pilling

Played a big part in the Bucks’ survival and he was typically cool, calm and composed here. Did the basics well and his handling was good.

Composed 7

James Melhado

Never shies away from a trip forward up the right flank. Caught out a couple of times defensively but another shift.

Shift 6

Jordan Piggott

Made a difference in these two games back after his injury. Puts his body on the line into every challenge.

Full-blooded 7

Harry Flowers

A man mountain at the back and in both boxes. Plays on the edge, but that’s fine. Such a threat from set-pieces and did a great job clearing his lines.

Man mountain 7

Ryan Burke

Like Melhado on the other flank, Burke put in a big shift up and down his touchline. His delivery from set-pieces is particularly impressive.

Delivery 6

Liam Nolan

Has a supreme engine and put it to good use against York. Nolan loves to press and sets the tone, his energy and commitment is infectious.

Engine 7

Robbie Evans

Another who thrives in doing all of the dirty work in the middle of the park. Evans got the crowd going with challenges and was a threat on goal too.

Threat 7

Keaton Ward

What a goal – what a moment. The 21-year-old picked the perfect occasion for his first Bucks strike in 19 games, and redemption for last week’s misses!

Redemption 7

Carl Baker

Given the nod for the injured Moore and his technique and composure was sensational. Looks a cut above almost every time with the ball. Not bad for 39.

Ageless 7

Jason Oswell

Typically heavily involved in aerial duels with a physical York backline. Led the line well on a rugged afternoon.

Rugged 6

Devarn Green

A real livewire and excellent outball. Particularly threatening in Telford’s impressive first half. York couldn’t cope at times.

Speedster 7

Substitutes

Mace Goodridge (for Ward, 69) Some needed legs late on 6. Marcus Marshall (for Baker, 74) Dug in to offer some wide protection in closing stages 6. Zak Lilly (for Evans, 90) n/a. Subs not used: McNally, Daniels.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

