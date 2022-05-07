Staying up! AFC Telford United secure National League North status

Keaton Ward of AFC Telford United celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (James Baylis)

Telford and Paul Carden's escape was finally wrapped up after the last kick of a ball in a frenetic and tense finale to what has been a season to forget for Telford.

But the final, final throes of a wild last day could not have been more dramatic as - with York having equalised and cancelled out Keaton Ward's stunning first Telford goal - both Farsley Celtic and Guiseley spent the second half swapping positions as the club bottom and relegated from National North to the Northern Premier League.

The party had started after Ward, the on-loan 21-year-old Mansfield midfielder, netted a beauty to give Telford a deserved lead but once Akil Wright drew play-off side York level 15 minutes from time the nerves jangled.

There was an overwhelming and palpable sense of dread around the New Bucks Head, and its boosted gate of more than 2,600 fans, as all eyes turned to mobile phones to check scorelines in games involving Guiseley and Farsley.

Initially it was Farsley, who started third-bottom, set for the drop due to being beaten by Boston.

But Guiseley, who started bottom, were the eventually victims to a dramatic late turn of events that saw them concede twice to Alfreton in the 89th and 94th minute.

Those goals in Derbyshire were celebrated at the New Bucks Head as much as any Telford goals of this painful and tortuous campaign. The nerves and dread continued until Alfreton edged ahead and the celebrations at full-time - with hundreds of fans flooding on to the pitch - will live long in the memory due to the importance of the achievement as Telford finished third-bottom, two points clear.

The club, since its rebirth, has enjoyed many a thrilling promotion ride. But they have been above step three of non-league since 2007 and this was comfortably the closest they had flirted with returning to oblivion.

Boss Carden, appointed in November, finally oversaw 'job done' after appearing to complete the mission many weeks ago - supporters, players and staff were put through the wringer until the very last kick.

The atmosphere inside the New Bucks Head began to build a long while before kick-off.

Fans took their place a good hour ahead of the start. Fans packed into the West Stand in time for the teams to begin their warm-ups. There was an edginess and nervousness in the air with so much at stake on the final day.

Carden was able to bring back the available Harry Flowers into the heart of his backline. Flowers missed three matches through suspension and came in for Reiss McNally.

The other change for the Bucks' 42nd and final league game of the campaign was assistant boss Carl Baker in for the injured Byron Moore, who missed out with the ankle injury sustained at Southport on Bank Holiday Monday.

York arrived in Shropshire with their National League North play-off place assured.

The Minstermen, managed by former Shrewsbury boss John Askey - who was interviewed for the Telford job when Carden was appointed - were sixth and could possibly climb above Chorley into fifth.

Askey rotated a couple of his players, with next week's play-offs in mind, as regulars Matty Brown, the captain, in-form Mitch Hancock and former Shrews striker Lenell John-Lewis all dropped to the bench. Former Birmingham and Bradford frontman Clayton Donaldson, aged 38, came in.

There was a terrific atmosphere around the ground in time for kick-off and the home players certainly fed off the noise in the opening exchanges.

Ward swept a glorious ball through to the pacy Devarn Green. His pass to the edge of the box almost found James Melhado in space. Melhado was robbed but the ball was worked out to Baker on the right of the box.

Baker turned left-back Scott Barrow inside out before lifting a shot into the side netting from a narrow angle.

Ward and Baker were busy early on and combined well only for the former's volleyed cross just to be taken away from a colleague in white.

It was all Telford early on as Green lashed a deflected strike narrowly over from distance before Robbie Evans fired wide of the near post from 22 yards.

York's first effort came via a deflected Kurt Willoughby cross from the left, which almost deceived Bucks keeper Luke Pilling, who was just able to scramble across his line and paw clear.

Just as a frenetic start threatened to settle down Telford found lift off - and in some style!

A throw-in from the left worked its way to the feet of Ward and what came next was pure magic.

The 21-year-old was clearly not overly-distracted by what went on at the end of the contest at Haig Avenue.

He looked up from outside the left corner of the box, with not too much space or time, and curled a stunning strike across helpless keeper Pete Jameson into the far top corner and in off the frame of the goal.

It was a moment of quality, a thing of beauty, and there was a huge release of emotion in the celebration both on the pitch and in the stands as the hosts earned a deserve lead.

Skipper Jordan Piggott got his head to a back-post corner, only to head it against defensive colleague Flowers.

Telford were a fraction from doubling their lead midway through the first half with Green just unable to connect to a Flowers knockdown.

The hosts were busy, flying into challenges with relentless work rate. The energy from midfield pair Liam Nolan and Evans particularly noticeable.

Bucks keeper Pilling was forced into some work on half hour, to hold on well from Donaldson's sharp strike inside the box before Green struck a similar effort at Jameson down the other end.

The closest Askey's men came in a tame first half was a stabbed effort from former Walsall youngster Maz Kouhyar, which dropped wide of the post.

Referee Dale Baines - brother of ex-Everton star Leighton - finally picked up on the uncompromising work of centre-half pair Maxim Kouogun and Sam Sanders, who had both got to grips with Oswell's shirt all afternoon. Cameroonian Kouogun was rightly booked for cynically ending Oswell's charge.

Flowers threatened on a couple of occasions before half-time - his giant frame connecting with a couple of Baker crosses to no avail - while York attacks mainly came via long throw-ins, well defended by the hosts.

Telford deserved their half-time lead and might have extended it shortly after the break had referee Baines ruled a York block from Evans' shot was handball, but there was nothing doing.

Visitors York, well cheered on behind the goal they attacked, rallied and showed more life after the interval.

York midfielder Michael Woods should have done better from the left side of the box when he turned wide at the near post instead of opting to square for a well-placed colleague.

The mood inside the New Bucks Head changed a touch on 54 minutes when the news trickled through that Guiseley had taken the lead at Alfreton leaving Farsley - who were behind against Boston - bottom and going down as things stood.

The Bucks were issued their biggest let off of the afternoon so far as Donaldson spurned a six-yard header totally unmarked in the Telford box.

Donaldson was only able to head Paddy McLaughlin's cross on to the roof of the netting, to the right of stationary keeper Pilling.

The powerful York frontman attacked the Bucks backline again but for an excellent challenge from Flowers to see away the danger.

Carden's men were forced to face York pressure and enjoyed a moment to respond from a set-piece of their own shortly after but Oswell and Flowers could not quite convert.

A flurry of substitutes appeared to eat up time as it seemed Telford had seen off the worst of York's pressure.

That was not the case, however. Telford only half dealt with a free-kick into their box, which dropped the way of midfielder Wright, who cracked a thumping first-time rising drive into the top right corner away from Pilling's full stretch.

Edginess took over the home crowd at the New Bucks Head. As things stood Telford were entirely reliant on Farsley losing to Boston.

That dread continued to swirl around the stadium, though was eased ever so slightly into the final 10 minutes, as news emerged Boston had made it 2-0 against Celtic.

Much of the final 10 minutes was spent with players down receiving treatment as Carden delivered instructions to his players.

And then the big news arrived from elsewhere - Alfreton had forced an equaliser against Guiseley, to send the Lions heading down.

The stadium erupted as Telford fans spread the news and began cheering as if their own side had scored, with chants of 'we are staying up'.

It got better and - just - a bit more comfortable for the Bucks as Alfreton made it 2-1 to condemn Guiseley.

The final whistle, following an arduous, tortuous delay, was greeted with hundreds of fans on the pitch and wild celebration.

The importance of Telford's achievement in staying in the league will be lost on nobody. Under Carden, chairman Andy Pryce and new investor Walter Gleeson, they can now look onwards and upwards, rather than staring into the mire.

Teams

AFC Telford United (4-2-3-1): Pilling; Melhado, Piggott (c), Flowers, Burke; Nolan, Evans (Lilly, 90); Baker (Marshall, 74), Ward (Goodridge, 69), Green; Oswell.

Subs not used: McNally, Daniels.

York City (4-3-3): Jameson, Dyson, Kouogan (Brown, 53), Sanders, Barrow; McLaughlin (c), Woods (Hancox, 56), Wright, Kouhyar, Donaldson, Willoughby (John-Lewis, 70).

Subs not used: Whitley, McKay.

Attendance: 2,621