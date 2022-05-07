'Delighted, relieved, exhausted': AFC Telford boss delighted with final day outcome

JAFC Telford United players react to Keaton Ward's opener - James Baylis

It took until the 42nd and final National League North fixture of the season but a 1-1 home draw against promotion contenders York City helped the Bucks finish third-bottom and away from the dreaded basement position, which finally saw Guiseley relegated.

Survival went right to the wire. Telford deservedly led through Keaton Ward's first-half screamer and appeared comfortable but were pegged back 15 minutes from time. At that point Guiseley were still beating Alfreton, although Farsley were losing elsewhere and occupied the drop zone.

Alfreton rallied in stoppage time to beat Guiseley as scorelines flooded in to a frenetic New Bucks Head crowd of 2,600-plus fans. The relief at full-time was palpable as celebrations started and boss Carden, appointed in late November, spoke beer-in-hand of a wide range of emotions.

"I'm delighted, over the moon, relieved, exhausted, everything you can imagine really," said Bucks chief Carden.

"When we came in it was the middle of winter, dark early nights, dark mornings, there wasn't a lot to be smiling and keeping you happy.

"We've worked hard to put a side out to compete and hold its own against anybody in the division.

"At times where points have been sort've criticised, stuff like that, it's been those points that have made survival happen.

"Of course it would've been nice to win more and not have to stress as much as today but sometimes things happen for a reason and I'm just over the moon for everybody connected with the club."

The flirt with the drop zone has been Telford's closest since they climbed from the Northern Premier to step two in 2007.

The Bucks have failed to win on the road all season under any of three managers (including one interim) but an at-times arduous campaign finally ended on a bright note with an almost-entirely newly-built squad put together by Carden mid-season.

He added: "The last few days haven't been too bad. Once you get the lads in you see the quality and are lifted again (after a draw at Southport on Monday was not enough for safety).

"All of a sudden you're confident again because you know you've got good players, then it's up to me to select the right XI.

"I wouldn't be telling the truth if I said I wasn't nervous, because I was, it was a massive game for us, a massive day. It was vital we stayed up."

Goalscorer Ward, a 21-year-old Mansfield loan midfielder, typifies Carden's work on the squad. Ward was guilty of passing up two glorious chances at securing survival at Southport.

Carden and the Bucks can now look forward, with the backing of new investor and shareholder Walter Gleeson, at brighter days ahead after the biggest job - ensuring step two survival - was boxed off. After which the manager was drenched in beer in the home dressing room as players released their emotion at the achievement.

"It was a screamer," Carden said of Ward's goal. "I thought we started really well, as a team we moved the ball when, put them under pressure down the side, probed through the centre.

"I thought we were unfortunate not to get a penalty on Flowers' header with the lad pulling him back.

"You hope it's not going to be 'one of those' when we're hanging on and on.

"They came out in the first five or 10 minutes of the second half, there was nothing in it, then they lifted, their lad scores a worldie and you're like 'oh God'.

"People were telling me all results - and they weren't telling me the right results! I'm like 'don't tell me anymore!' but you get wind of scorelines and understand how the table's looking."