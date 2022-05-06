AFC Telford boss Paul Carden calls on players to 'hold their nerve' in final day decider

Paul Carden (Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography).

Telford close an arduous season at the New Bucks Head tomorrow with a clash against York City, with the Bucks just a single point clear of the sole relegation place.

A win against the Minstermen – who are guaranteed a play-off place – would ensure Telford retain their National League North status. The Bucks otherwise have to hope relegation battling rivals Guiseley do not win at play-off chasing Alfreton.

Carden has labelled the one-game survival shootout ‘a final’ but stresses his side’s fate is still in their own hands and that is an all-important factor on the last day.

“I don’t and won’t know until tomorrow!” Carden said when asked about nerves.

“It’s 90 minutes of football, there’s a lot of players, managers and coaching staff that will be in the same position.

“We’ve just got to hold our nerve, make sure we do our jobs, play to our potential and strengths – which I felt for big periods we did last time – and go to get the result.”

Carden, who has key defender Harry Flowers back from suspension, added: “That (emotion) is where it gets you, isn’t it? People say don’t let the highs get too high and lows get too low.

“We went and got what in any other circumstance is a good point on the road – but in the circumstance we’re in, we need to win games.

“Ideally, we could’ve won on Monday and should’ve won on Monday, but we have to do it tomorrow now.

“We’re in a position where we can affect our own destiny – if you like – and if we win then it’s job done. It’s that simple, those are the facts.”

Telford do boast a far superior goal difference of 20 to West Yorkshire rivals Guiseley, managed by ex-Bucks chief Steve Kittrick, meaning a Lions’ draw will not be enough regardless of the Telford result against sixth-placed York, managed by former Shrewsbury chief John Askey.

Askey was one of the managers interviewed for the job in the winter, when Carden replaced interim Dennis Greene, who had taken over from Gavin Cowan.

The club hope for a bumper home crowd to will the Bucks over the line in their closest skirt with relegation from step two of non-league.

The club’s new shareholder and investor Walter Gleeson, millionaire co-founder of Music Magpie, is set to be in attendance.

Former Warrington boss Carden said: “It’s a final, isn’t it?

“That’s the way we’ve got to look at it, we’ve got to be right, prepared, to make sure we give ourselves the opportunity to get the right result in a massive game.