AFC Telford boss Paul Carden: No problem turning to Marcus Marshall

Paul Carden

Experienced wideman Marshall, 32, who checked into the New Bucks Head from Matlock Town in March, enjoyed his best display in Telford colours from the bench in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Southport.

Marshall was involved in Robbie Evans’ goal and hit the woodwork after replacing Moore, who withdrew with an ankle injury, midway through the first half. A point leaves Telford’s National League North status in the balance, one point clear of danger with one game to go on Saturday.

“He’s a good player, he came on and had an impact,” Carden said of Marshall, who operated from the right flank. “I thought he caused them a lot of problems.

“He’s done well in the build-up to the goal and was a constant threat, he hit the bar. He’s a good player to come on and to have for us. I wouldn’t be afraid to start him because I know what he can give us.”

Marshall, who has played in the Football League for Rotherham and Morecambe, has started just twice since joining Telford, in the draws at relegation rivals Farsley and Guiseley, which the Bucks drew.

Moore, meanwhile, limped off after a heavy landing but Carden is hopeful the injury is not serious. The manager said: “Byron said it was as he landed. He went over on and rolled his ankle.