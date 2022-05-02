Southport 1 AFC Telford 1 - Report

Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager) Pic: Kieren Griffin

Robbie Evans' first Bucks goal cancelled out Reiss McNally's own goal in the first half at Haig Avenue.

But Paul Carden's second-bottom side's gap to Guiseley was sliced to a single point ahead of the final day against play-off sitting York on Saturday as the Lions won 1-0 against Spennymoor late on.

It was one-way traffic in favour of Telford, now winless in 24 away league games, in the second half but Keaton Ward spurned two glorious chances as the bad news elsewhere seeped through and almost 200 travelling fans couldn't help suck in a winner.

There was no shortage of narratives as the Bucks made the trip north west to Haig Avenue given Carden and Liam Watson's history and relationship.

Both faced their former clubs and looked to snap poor runs. Southport went into the clash winless in 12 league games while Telford's lack of wins on the road had plagued them all season under three different managers.

Telford did arrive with a little spring in their step on the back of Saturday's crucial home point against in-form Boston, which put them in a position for a shot at safety.

Boss Carden opted for three changes for a quick turnaround of a second match in 48 hours.

To the bench went assistant manager Carl Baker, Brendon Daniels and Zak Lilly. They were replaced by Byron Moore, Ward and Jordan Piggott, the captain who returned from injury and illness.

The Port's 3-1 defeat at leaders Gateshead on Saturday meant Watson's men could mathematically no longer reach the play-offs.

Telford fans travelled in good numbers on Bank Holiday and made themselves heard with vocal support.

Southport had won just once since the 3-0 success at the New Bucks Head in February, where all their goals came from set-pieces, and Watson's favourite weapon caused major early problems again.

The long throw-in of former Bucks centre-half Doug Tharme, on loan from Blackpool, arrowed into the Telford box and right on to the head of Jack Bainbridge, who redirected the delivery on to the left post, with keeper Luke Pilling rooted. Bainbridge should've scored.

Byron Moore took a blow to his foot in the frenetic early stages and, despite trying to overcome the knock for 10 minutes, limped off to be replaced by Marcus Marshall.

Fellow winger Devarn Green was an outlet for the Bucks. He tied right-back Charlie Oliver into knots on a thrilling run to the byline. Port defended well to just clear Green's inviting cross.

Telford failed to heed the earlier warning and Tharme's next launched throw from the right resulted in a 33rd-minute opener.

A crowded box was enough to put off defender McNally, who inadvertently glanced a header at the near post into Pilling's far corner as the hosts led.

To their credit Carden's men responded in style and were level five minutes later from a neat move on their right flank.

Evans and Marshall combined well with a give-and-go to play the former into space some 15 yards out. His low strike looked easy for Mason but the keeper dived over the effort, which squeezed over the line in slow motion.

Telford passed up a glaring opening to lead on the stroke of half-time. Piggott combined well with Marshall, who crossed excellently for Jason Oswell at the near post but the top scorer sent a bullet header wide.

The visitors stayed in the ascendency after the restart as Liam Nolan sent an acrobatic volley wide of the near post with Telford still well on top

The Bucks came within inches of a defining second as left-back Ryan Burke and Keaton Ward combined. The former crossed well and the impressive Marshall directed a close-range header off the crossbar.

With 18 minutes left there was another head-in-hands moment for Telford, who passed up a gilt-edged chance to make their dominance count.

A long ball flicked on sent Ward through on goal but the loan midfielder somehow sent his finish wide of the far post, leaving most wondering how.

James Melhado then shot wide after a lightning Telford counter-attack before Ward, amazingly, scooped another golden opening over the stand and out the ground after being teed up by Oswell.

The bad news from West Yorkshire arrived and Telford struggled to regain focus. It was then Southport who should've dealt a nightmare defeat on the Bucks, as sub Niall Watson lifted over and Bainbridge shot at Pilling.

Telford's away misery continued and their bid to survive extends to a nerve-shredding final day against York.

Teams

AFC Telford (4-3-3): Pilling; Melhado, McNally, Piggott (c), Burke; Nolan, Evans, Ward (Baker, 84); Moore (Marshall, 22), Oswell, Green.

Subs not used: Lilly, Goodridge, Daniels.

Southport (4-3-3): Mason; Oliver, Anson (c), Tharme, Carberry; Bainbridge, Munro, Hmami (Watson, 72); Woods (C Doyle, 84), Archer, Walton (Vassallo, 66).

Subs not used: McMillan, J Doyle.

Attendance: 1,236 (183 AFC Telford fans)