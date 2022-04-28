Jordan Piggott gives AFC Telford United big return boost

Jordan Piggott (Kieran Griffin Photography)

Defender Piggott missed last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Chorley, a second on the spin for Paul Carden’s side, with an ankle injury sustained the previous week at Hereford, as well as a bout of illness.

But the former Solihull Moors man returned to full Telford training last night as the Bucks turn their attention to the weekend’s crunch double-header against Boston, at home on Saturday, and Bank Holiday Monday’s trip to Carden’s former side Southport.