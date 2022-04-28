Notification Settings

Jordan Piggott gives AFC Telford United big return boost

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United’s hopes of avoiding relegation have been boosted by the return to fitness of captain Jordan Piggott.

Jordan Piggott (Kieran Griffin Photography)
Defender Piggott missed last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Chorley, a second on the spin for Paul Carden’s side, with an ankle injury sustained the previous week at Hereford, as well as a bout of illness.

But the former Solihull Moors man returned to full Telford training last night as the Bucks turn their attention to the weekend’s crunch double-header against Boston, at home on Saturday, and Bank Holiday Monday’s trip to Carden’s former side Southport.

Zak Lilly returned to the backline at Chorley but Piggott’s return to availability is a welcome boost given the ongoing suspension for Harry Flowers. Kai Williams is the Bucks’ sole injury absentee.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

