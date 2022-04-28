Jordan Piggott gives AFC Telford United big return boost

Defender Piggott missed last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Chorley, a second on the spin for Paul Carden’s side, with an ankle injury sustained the previous week at Hereford, as well as a bout of illness.
But the former Solihull Moors man returned to full Telford training last night as the Bucks turn their attention to the weekend’s crunch double-header against Boston, at home on Saturday, and Bank Holiday Monday’s trip to Carden’s former side Southport.
Zak Lilly returned to the backline at Chorley but Piggott’s return to availability is a welcome boost given the ongoing suspension for Harry Flowers. Kai Williams is the Bucks’ sole injury absentee.