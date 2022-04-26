Paul Carden: AFC Telford must use Liam Nolan

Liam Nolan (24) (AFC Telford United Midfielder on loan from AFC Flyde) running through midfield.

Star midfielder Nolan, the permanent signing from AFC Fylde in March, operates at the base of Telford’s midfield and the boss feels his side are at their best when Nolan involved in play.

“We had to pass it more, there’s no point in having Liam Nolan in the side if we’re not going to use him, and I felt in our last two performances (Hereford and Blyth) we hadn’t done that,” Carden said.

“I felt at Chorley we did; we passed the ball better, we had more control of the game, which will result in creating chances, which we did, but my disappointment was in not taking the chances, because we had some really good chances.”

The Bucks are second-bottom of National North, two points clear of the sole relegation place with three fixtures remaining.