Paul Carden: AFC Telford must use Liam Nolan

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford chief Paul Carden has called on his players to use midfielder Liam Nolan.

Liam Nolan (24) (AFC Telford United Midfielder on loan from AFC Flyde) running through midfield.
Star midfielder Nolan, the permanent signing from AFC Fylde in March, operates at the base of Telford’s midfield and the boss feels his side are at their best when Nolan involved in play.

“We had to pass it more, there’s no point in having Liam Nolan in the side if we’re not going to use him, and I felt in our last two performances (Hereford and Blyth) we hadn’t done that,” Carden said.

“I felt at Chorley we did; we passed the ball better, we had more control of the game, which will result in creating chances, which we did, but my disappointment was in not taking the chances, because we had some really good chances.”

The Bucks are second-bottom of National North, two points clear of the sole relegation place with three fixtures remaining.

Carden said: “Don’t be looking at the floor because there’s nothing down there that can help. We’ve just got to get a bounce again, we’ve got to go again next week, train hard, get ready, and prepare as we always do for a home game against Boston.”

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

