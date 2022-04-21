Jordan Piggott skipper to miss part of survival run-in

Jordan Piggott

Defender Piggott, who recently made his loan from Solihull Moors a permanent switch, was forced off with an ankle injury at Hereford last week from an incident which, on review, boss Paul Carden felt was punishable with a red card.

Piggott has been for a scan and will certainly miss at least Saturday’s trip to fifth-placed Chorley, with the boss challenging other members of his squad to step in.

Carden is hopeful but not certain the versatile defender will play again this season, which has four fixtures remaining. The blow is untimely for the relegation-battling Bucks, who have fellow stopper Harry Flowers suspended for three matches following his red card last week.

Carden said: “Piggo’s got a knock, he came off, so it’s opportunities for others who’ve been out the team recently.

“Watching it back the lad’s done him, he boots him on the floor and then he (Piggott) rolls his ankle. When you’re having one of those days the officials see everything you do but not what the opponents do, because it’s a red card if he sees it.

“I’m hoping it settles down. The x-ray showed soft tissue damage.”

Carden switched to a back three to accommodate his recruits Piggott, Flowers and Reiss McNally at Hereford.