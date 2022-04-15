Telford given deadline in case for Harry Flowers ban

Harry Flowers celebrates scoring on his home debut (Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Centre-back Flowers, who turns 26 today, made the switch to the New Bucks Head on non-league deadline day last month, but arrived from National League North rivals Curzon Ashton with a ban hanging over him.

Flowers was dismissed after the full-time whistle of his final game for The Nash, a 4-0 defeat at Gateshead on March 22.

The Football Association are yet to confirm the severity or length of the defender’s suspension.

That will depend when Telford appeal. It is understood the Bucks will lodge an appeal against the suspension, which they can do up until April 25 – Monday week.

An FA panel will then hear evidence from Stafford-born Flowers, grandson of former Telford boss and Wolves legend Ron, before deciding on a punishment.

He could be banned for potentially crucial fixtures after that date to close the season for the relegation-battling Bucks, including home games against Boston and York either side of the trip to Southport.

Flowers celebrates his birthday with Telford contesting a local league clash at mid-table Hereford this afternoon.