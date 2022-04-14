AFC Telford hoping for lucky No.22

Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager )happy with the result (Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography).

The Bucks aim to ensure their run of 21 winless away National League North fixtures, described as ‘shocking’ by boss Carden, ends before the campaign’s finale next month.

Telford are, meanwhile, six matches unbeaten and on track to shake off relegation fears, but still have work to do ahead of the short trip to Edgar Street.

“It’s on our backs, isn’t it?” Carden said of Telford’s run on the road. “Whether it be this squad we’ve put together as the season’s moved on, it’s this badge.

“While we’ve got this shocking away run without winning you want to get it out the way and get that win.

“No matter where it is we want to get that win. Because of our lack of wins on the runs it’s a big carrot for us.”

Recent away days have earned a point each at lowly rivals Farsley and Guiseley. The Bucks claimed a creditable point at high-flying AFC Fylde and performed well in a 2-1 defeat at current leaders Brackley.

Carden added: “These away games coming – can we go unbeaten? Can we keep going unbeaten each game? That’s the aim, to go to Hereford and maintain this run and continue it but hopefully with a win.

“All points on the board are important, backing points up, the challenge is can we back last week’s good late point against Blyth with a good three points and our first victory on the road? That’s the challenge.”

The Bucks chief has made changes across the board to his New Bucks Head squad and says, for that reason, Telford’s away woes are not ingrained within the players.

“If it was a case of it being the same team then possibly, but it’s not the same team,” he said. “I was looking last night at old fixtures because I went to watch Southport. I looked at our team that played Southport a couple of months ago and there were nine out of the 16 changes from our side.

“When you consider that type of turnaround from not too long ago, it’s not the same team. We’ve brought Harry Flowers in, Reiss McNally, umpteen players.

“Even in some defeats we’ve deserved points, in defeats we’ve deserved to win.