AFC Telford boss Paul Carden: We've done nothing yet

Devarn Green (12) (AFC Telford United Winger) and Ryan Burke (8) (AFC Telford United left back on loan from Mansfield Town FC) celebrating Devarn Green (12) (AFC Telford United Winger) injury time goal (Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography).

The Bucks head to Edgar Street to tackle Hereford in tomorrow’s Good Friday match-up, in which Carden hopes a good Friday will deliver a first away league win of his tenure and first since November 2020.

Telford’s impressive and timely six-match unbeaten run – their best since April 2019 – has lifted them to 19th in the 22-team National League North, from which only the basement side are relegated.

Their survival push is complicated somewhat as rivals beneath them, each still with one game in hand, are also picking up points at an increased rate.

Carden’s men also play just once over this Bank Holiday weekend double-header – due to their Monday fixture being shifted forward to the back end of last year – so rivals have the chance to make up ground.

“It’s been a case of having to do it,” Carden said of his side’s run. “But it’s easier said than done, teams we’ve played against have been fighting and scrapping the same way we have.

“To play all of those teams and be unbeaten around it has been massively positive and a big plus.

“But we must continue, we’ve done nothing, Guiseley winning on Tuesday night really tightens up the bottom of the league.

“So it’s all to play for and we must continue with this unbeaten run as best we can.”

Tomorrow’s hosts Hereford sit 12th, just four points off the top six. Josh Gowling’s side, however, won just once in nine games, with a heavy smattering of boos among that run.

Defender Reiss McNally, meanwhile, returned to training at Lilleshall last night following illness.

The on-loan Solihull Moors stopper, 21, missed last weekend’s late home draw against Blyth Spartans due to feeling under the weather.

Birmingham-born McNally has made four appearances for Paul Carden’s side since checking in on loan from National League Moors a month ago. He penned a switch for the remainder of the season and is due back in contention for selection.

McNally has caught the eye at the New Bucks Head. He is yet to be on the losing side, featuring in one wins and three draws of the Bucks’ six-game unbeaten run.

Telford trained last night 24 hours earlier than usual in preparation for the trip

Carden’s men, in 19th, are three places and four points clear of bottom side Guiseley. But the Lions, under new management of ex-Telford chief Steve Kittrick, gave their survival hopes a big shot in the arm by winning at Kettering on Tuesday.

Telford have now played just one more fixture than their three relegation rivals below them.

The Bucks face just one fixture over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend. All of their league rivals tackle a Friday-Monday double-header, but the Bucks’ original home fixture against Leamington was brought forward last October to replace a Covid-affected fixture against Curzon under former interim boss Dennis Greene.