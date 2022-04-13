Notification Settings

Reiss McNally due back in AFC Telford United contention after illness

Defender Reiss McNally is set to return to AFC Telford United training tonight following illness.

Reiss McNally has been impressive since joining Telford on loan and is set to return after illness. Pic: Kieren Griffin
Reiss McNally has been impressive since joining Telford on loan and is set to return after illness. Pic: Kieren Griffin

The on-loan Solihull Moors stopper, 21, missed last weekend's late home draw against Blyth Spartans due to feeling under the weather.

Birmingham-born McNally has made five appearances for Paul Carden's side since checking in on loan from National League Moors a month ago. He penned a switch for the remainder of the season and is due back in contention for selection.

McNally has caught the eye at the New Bucks Head. He is yet to be on the losing side, featuring in two wins and three draws of the Bucks' six-game unbeaten run.

Telford will train on Wednesday evening, 24 hours earlier than usual, in preparation for their Good Friday trip to mid-table Hereford in National League North.

Carden's men, in 19th, are three places and four points clear of bottom side Guiseley. But the Lions, under new management of ex-Telford chief Steve Kittrick, gave their survival hopes a big shot in the arm last night with a 2-0 win at Kettering Town.

Telford have now played just one more fixture than their three relegation rivals below them.

