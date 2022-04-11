AFC Telford United hand out more fan banning orders

New Bucks Head

The club has reported on numerous occasions this season of an increase in disorder at games - with officials making the step to segregate fans at the New Bucks Head.

So far, three banning orders have already been handed out - with some of the incidents related to fires started in the ground's toilets, pitch invasions against Gloucester and Leamington, and flares being let off at Gloucester and Chester.

In the latter, a boy was taken to hospital with injuries.

Now, following an investigation for several weeks, conducted with police, the club have banned two fans from the East Terrace from home games - with a third handed out for an individual who entered the field of play on Saturday in the 2-2 draw with Blyth Spartans.

In a statement, the club said: "AFC Telford United can confirm we have issued indefinite banning orders to three individuals over the weekend including one individual who invaded the pitch.

"Following an internal investigation for several weeks and extensive consultations with West Mercia Police, two individuals from the East Terrace have been banned from attending games at the New Bucks Head.

"The club would like to stress that does not relate to one incident and these bans have been issued following an investigation where several incidents of unsuitable behaviour have occurred both inside and outside the stadium at several home games this season.