AFC Telford United 2 Blyth Spartans 2 - Report

AFC Telford United players celebrating Jason Oswell (9) (AFC Telford United Striker) goal (Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography)

The visitors had turned the game on its head in the second half; inspired substitutions from manager Terry Mitchell saw first Angelo Cappello and then Danny Barlow both score after being introduced from the bench.

With both sides needing maximum reward to stay clear of the dreaded drop, it was the Bucks who hit the front, but in bizarre circumstances.

A calf injury in the 23rd minute to one of the assistants meant the call went out for a qualified official to step in. Chris O’Donnell, brother of Blyth’s JJ, stepped forward and took over on the line, with the agreement of both managers.

In the second minute of added time, although more accurately just after the half-hour, Jason Oswell nipped in to jump in front of a static Alex Mitchell to glance Brendon Daniels’ steepling cross over the keeper and into the empty net.

Ahead at the break, the Bucks looked in control but were flat-footed when Cappello raced onto a through ball to drill past Luke Pilling in the 70th minute.

Cappello then fired inches wide before more lax defending presented Barlow the chance to turn the ball in from close range in the 82nd minute.

The Bucks rallied, and 3 minutes into added time, Byron Moore’s terrific cross was forced home by Green at the far post to earn the Bucks a point and extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

Teams

Telford (4-3-3): Pilling 7, Melhado 7, Burke 7, Flowers 7, Piggott 7, Nolan 6 (Marshall 82), Ward 7 (Goodridge 73, 7), Daniels 6 (Evans 68, 6), Moore 7, Green 8, Oswell 8.

Subs not used: Bood, Lilly.

Scorers: Oswell (45), Green (90).

Cautioned: Flowers, Oswell.

Blyth Spartans: Mitchell 6, Liddle 7, Buddle 6, Lees 7, McKeown 6, Reid 6 (Cappello 63, 8), Deverdics 7, O’Donnell 7, Almond 6, Thomson 7, McNall 6 (Barlow 77).

Subs not used: Djalo, Robson.

Scorer: Cappello (70), Barlow (82).