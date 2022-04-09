Notification Settings

Panel to decide on potential ban for AFC Telford's Harry Flowers

By Lewis Cox

AFC Telford will discover whether Harry Flowers will serve a ban before the end of the season after an upcoming disciplinary review.

Harry Flowers celebrates scoring on his home debut (Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography)
A panel will sit to review evidence after the Bucks stopper, signed a fortnight ago from league rivals Curzon Ashton, was sent off after the final whistle of his final Curzon outing, a 4-0 defeat at Gateshead.

Boss Paul Carden said: “It’s classed as an extraordinary incident because it happened after the game. It goes to a discipline panel who request statements from the officials and witnesses. Harry then has to give his version of events and it’s decided from there.” Flowers, 25, scored on his home debut against Gloucester last weekend.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

