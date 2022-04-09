Panel to decide on potential ban for AFC Telford's Harry Flowers

A panel will sit to review evidence after the Bucks stopper, signed a fortnight ago from league rivals Curzon Ashton, was sent off after the final whistle of his final Curzon outing, a 4-0 defeat at Gateshead.

Boss Paul Carden said: “It’s classed as an extraordinary incident because it happened after the game. It goes to a discipline panel who request statements from the officials and witnesses. Harry then has to give his version of events and it’s decided from there.” Flowers, 25, scored on his home debut against Gloucester last weekend.