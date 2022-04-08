Jordan Piggott: Improvement is down to AFC Telford's character

Jordan Piggott (22) (AFC Telford United Defender on loan from Solihull Moores) firing a shot at Darlington goal from just outside the box.

Paul Carden’s Bucks are five matches unbeaten, having claimed nine points from a possible 15 in National League North to help ease survival fears.

The job is still to be completed, with 19th-placed Telford six points clear of basement boys Guiseley in 22nd – the sole relegation place. The Lions and other drop zone rivals still have games in hand on Carden’s men.

One of those below Telford, having been dragged firmly into the mire, are tomorrow’s visitors from the North-East, Blyth Spartans.

Piggott has been a key mainstay of Carden’s defence since initially arriving on loan. He was named captain after goalkeeper Russ Griffiths was made surplus to requirements and the move became permanent last month.

“I think the way we defended, with people putting their bodies on the line, says a lot about the character in the squad now. We’ve got that mentality now,” said Piggott, 23.

“I was asked about the block I made early on, and whether that set the tone for the rest of the lads, but really, that’s just my game.

“Personally, I do like to do something early on that sets me up for the rest of the game, it was a crucial block and it made me feel ‘I’m on it here’. If that does set an example to others, then that’s brilliant, but for me it was just about doing my job.”

While Carden has steered the Bucks to an unbeaten run at the crunch period of the campaign including contests against rivals, Blyth’s form has nosedived.

Terry Mitchell’s side have won just once in seven games and have slid down the standings to 21st, just four points clear of Guiseley.

Guiseley’s hopes of climbing off bottom to survival were dealt a major blow on Tuesday night with a 1-0 defeat at neighbours and rivals Farsley, who climbed to 20th.

Telford welcome Blyth with their tails up on home ground. The Bucks have won three from four at home and lost just one in six. While they remain winless on the road, almost all of Telford’s season-saving points have come in front of their fans.

Captain Piggott, the recent arrival from Solihull Moors from the division above on an 18-month deal, is taking nothing for granted and reinforced the message that Telford cannot let their focus wane.

“We know Blyth haven’t been doing well, but that doesn’t mean we should take our eyes off the ball,” added the centre-back.

“We’ve got ourselves into a better position through a lot of hard work, and it’s vital that we don’t let ourselves down now. We’ve set our standards, and it’s down to us.

“It’s a good trait to have to win games when you don’t play well. When you play well and still lose it’s disappointing, but it shows good character and capability in the group to get the three points when we weren’t at our best.”