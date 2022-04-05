Notification Settings

AFC Telford boss Paul Carden insists 'ignorance isn't bliss'

By Lewis Cox

AFC Telford United manager Paul Carden acknowledged that ignorance isn’t bliss with his team still locked in a relegation fight in the Vanarama National League North.

Paul Carden (Kieran Griffin)
The Bucks stand in 19th place, six points clear of bottom side Guiseley, four ahead of 21st placed Farsley Celtic and two ahead of Blyth Spartans in 20th. All have games in hand on the Bucks, meaning that lots of ‘ifs and buts’ still hang in the air.

The Bucks host Blyth on Saturday, but before then the other two sides below Carden’s meet in West Yorkshire this evening, at Farsley’s Citadel ground. The two teams are less than seven miles apart on

the map, but a Farsley victory could take them 5 points clear of their near neighbours, eating up a game in hand for each.

Carden’s team will train this evening, and whilst that will be his focus, the Bucks boss wasn’t pretending that events north of Leeds will be far from his thoughts:

“You naturally will (look at the result). You can only control what you do, but that doesn’t mean you’re not interested in what’s going on around you. It’s a huge game between Farsley and Guiseley, and we’ll have eyes on that, but we haven’t got a week off; we’ve got a week without a game, and we’ll be getting ready for Blyth next week.”

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

