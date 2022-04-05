AFC Telford boss Paul Carden insists 'ignorance isn't bliss'

Paul Carden (Kieran Griffin)

The Bucks stand in 19th place, six points clear of bottom side Guiseley, four ahead of 21st placed Farsley Celtic and two ahead of Blyth Spartans in 20th. All have games in hand on the Bucks, meaning that lots of ‘ifs and buts’ still hang in the air.

The Bucks host Blyth on Saturday, but before then the other two sides below Carden’s meet in West Yorkshire this evening, at Farsley’s Citadel ground. The two teams are less than seven miles apart on

the map, but a Farsley victory could take them 5 points clear of their near neighbours, eating up a game in hand for each.

Carden’s team will train this evening, and whilst that will be his focus, the Bucks boss wasn’t pretending that events north of Leeds will be far from his thoughts: