Telford gutted for 'bright light' Kai Williams after season ending injury

Kai Williams (Kieran Griffin)

Telford’s pacy forward Williams, 24, has not played since the end of January, in which he sustained an ankle injury in the home win over Bradford PA.

And Williams will not play again this season after further scan results reported an operation is required on the injury, which is worse than originally feared.

Carden, who only took over in November, described the lightning forward as ‘the light’ in his early weeks at the club.

“When I first came in he was the light, if you like, he was the one everyone was looking to, to make things happen in games,” Carden said. “He was the pace, the outlet, the one being that threat for us when others weren’t.

“I felt he was hitting real good form, because we’d added players to it, not only to strengthen the team but to get the best out of him and that was happening.

“And a poor challenge has resulted in him missing the rest of the season, having an operation and out for a significant period.

“It’s never ideal, part of playing football – injuries happen – we’re gutted to have lost him but he’s in the right hands and is getting the treatment is needed to get back cracking when his rehab starts.”

Williams will undergo recovery and rehabilitation post-surgery. A long-term return date has not been set for the ‘significant’ absence.