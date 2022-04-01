Preview: AFC Telford United players up for the challenge of crucial run

AFC Telfors United players following a goal in their 2-0 win over Spennymoor (Kieran Griffin)

The Bucks, in 19th, are gearing up for New Bucks Head contests against 18th-placed Gloucester City and Blyth Spartans, in 20th.

While Paul Carden’s Bucks remain winless on the road in National League North – albeit there have been some decent points away from home of late – their home form of late under the manager has delivered crucial points and victories.

Wins over Spennymoor and Curzon Ashton have given the Bucks an opportunity to survive. But Carden and his players still need to finish the job.

Telford are now fourth-bottom but just three points ahead of basement boys Guiseley, but they have played more matches than the sides beneath them. That the clubs beneath the Bucks have games in hand heightens the need for Carden’s men to take care of their own business tomorrow.

Carden explained how Telford’s players are well aware of what is at stake with crucial contests ahead.

He said: “It’s just been a situation where everything’s in the mix.

“We brought players in who were better than what we had, we strengthened the squad by adding good competition to what we had.

“There’s a group who understand what we need and are fighting and working to try to get that.

“And the work that goes on – it’s more about players understanding the needs we have as a club and taking it into games.

“There’s little bits of information that goes towards formation, set-up, tactics, but ultimately it’s about players applying themselves, playing to their strengths and each other’s and realising the importance of the situation.”

Carden’s side took a point from both games at bottom two at Guiseley and Farsley in their two last games as they extended an unbeaten run to four games, while still missing that elusive away win.

“Obviously if you are taking points on the road then you need to back them up by winning at home,” Carden added.

“That’s what we want to be doing, what we’ll be aiming to do.

“It doesn’t just come gift-wrapped, you’ve got to work hard for it because you’ve got an opponent, whoever it might be, wanting to win and take points off you.

“We’re confident but not over-confident, we’re under no illusion of what we still need to do to make everything better than what it is and that is getting points and results.”

Gloucester, who operate on a full-time basis, are in good form. Hometown boss Lee Mansell, the former Luton, Oxford and Torquay midfield, became interim boss last September and is now in charge permanently.

Lucas Tomlinson bagged the Tigers’ early winner in a 1-0 National North success over AFC Fylde last weekend.

“They’re in good form at the minute and they should be – they’ve got good players,” Carden said.

“They’ve always just kept out the real battle of it, but have been down near the bottom for some time.

“They’ve picked up, they’ve got good players and a good manager who knows the levels. They are full-time as well, so they will always have that advantage.