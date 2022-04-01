AFC Telford United boss Paul Carden welcomes selection headaches

Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager) at then end of todays draw with Gateshead.

The Bucks welcome Gloucester City as 19th hosts 18th in National League North.

Telford completed their squad building last week and have welcomed players back to fitness aside from season-long absentee Kai Williams and Zak Lilly.

Boss Carden said: “The lads are in good spirits, they’ve had some tough games over the last few weeks and we haven’t done too badly.

“We’ve obviously built up a bit of a short run, if you like, an unbeaten run and it’s one we want to increase over the next few weeks, starting tomorrow.

“The lads are in a good place, the squad is thickening out now and competition for places is good, that’s the way we want it, because with that it gives me welcome problems.”

Carden is content having added quality competition to his ranks. The boss is now confident he can turn to capable options in every position.

“That was what we were after,” he added. “Ideally it would’ve been a good month or two ago, but it’s never that easy.

“We’ve got that personnel in now that not only gives us competition but gives us quality competition, not just numbers or bodies to have a position covered.

“We can say we’ve got competition for every position now, which is the ideal scenario.

“When it comes to selection I’ve got to make sure I make the right choice for each game because each game poses different questions that change your mind with selection or alter your thoughts.”