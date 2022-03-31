Paul Carden: AFC Telford look for right individuals

Harry Flowers heads clear for Curzon Ashton against AFC Telford United. A few weeks later he joined the Bucks (March 24) Pic: Kieren Griffin

The Bucks boss has spent a busy couple of months trying to put his stamp on a squad he inherited from former interim manager Dennis Greene and Gavin Cowan.

Carden, who has been in place since November and is fighting to salvage Telford’s National League North status, has said the process has been like ‘microwaving’ a squad.

But, as last Thursday’s registration deadline passed, ex-Warrington manager Carden finalised his business with the acquisition of Curzon Ashton captain Harry Flowers, while the boss had also moved to make Liam Nolan and Jordan Piggott impressive loan stints permanent.

“You look at him and he’s got that towering presence, I know he’s vocal,” Carden said of Flowers, who made his debut in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Farsley Celtic.

“When we played Curzon a few weeks back in the midweek you can tell how vocal he is.

“He had the armband at Curzon and he’s certainly the type of personality that we need. But we’ve got other lads who have stepped up, Theo (Streete) has been different class. Piggo (Jordan Piggott) has come in and shown his personality.

“Jason Oswell is another, and you’ve had young lads who have come in, the likes of Keaton Ward and Luke Pilling who have come in and shown that composure, a composed manner.

“It takes all kind of characters to make a good team and that’s what we’re trying to create.”

Carden also brought in his long-term midfield target Robbie Evans from league rivals Alfreton last month. The Welshman has already made four appearances.

“I think he’s done really well,” Carden said of Evans. “He’s had a spell out at Alfreton, he’d been a little bit in and out, but he’s looked fitter and stronger in each game.

“His knowhow is telling, he’s another one who’s a really good age.

“Now we’ve got a lot of mid-20s players, Devarn (Green), Robbie Evans, Luke Pilling, Reiss McNally, who is young really at 21.