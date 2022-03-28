Paul Carden delighted at Telford squad depth

Paul Carden

Devarn Green’s 75th-minute equaliser came after Carden had introduced Byron Moore, Robbie Evans and Mace Goodridge from the bench as Carden pointed to depth in his squad.

“It’s a point gained,” Carden said. “I felt for an hour we were way off it, but the subs that came on gave us a spark and an energy which we lacked.

“I just felt we looked flat. Maybe that was the travel on Tuesday, you don’t know, maybe it was the pitch, but you know, whatever.

“The lads that came on showed an energy and enthusiasm that we lacked, and for the last half hour we looked like the team that was probably going to win the game but overall, I thought it (the result) was about right.”

Carden, whose side climbed to 19th, added: “In the second half I felt we showed a little more control, we took the game to them and once we got the goal, I felt we were the team that would go on and win it, but it wasn’t to be.