Paul Carden: Continuity is the key to success at Telford

Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager)

The Bucks have gone through an abundance of players throughout the season under the management of Gavin Cowan, Dennis Greene and now Carden.

Telford were extremely busy on non-league’s deadline day and their two standout pieces of business was to hand long-term contracts to new recruit Harry Flowers and former loanee Liam Nolan, on three-year and two-and-a-half year deals respectively.

Carden said the lengthy and ambitious commitment from the club was less about new investment from recent wealthy investor and new board member Walter Gleeson and more about balancing the books after previous big earners had departed, as well as working loan wage contributions. The boss, though, maintains that future planning is key.

“Liam (Nolan), like Harry, like Piggo (Jordan Piggott), they’re really good ages for the club to build and be able to create a togetherness and settled place and club,” said Carden, whose side head to drop zone rivals Farsley Celtic in another crunch six-pointer today. “There’s been too much upheaval, we’ve had to do it mid-season, which is never ideal, there’s been a lot and it’s not a way I like to work. You need that continuity and hopefully that’s what the signings will bring.”

The boss added: “Every good side, strong side, has a good spine. You look at the top sides in this division and those are areas identified first.

“Top clubs go all out for players in those positions and that’s what you’ve got to do to create that strong spine.