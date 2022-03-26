Notification Settings

Farsley Celtic 1-1 AFC Telford United - Report

By Jonny Drury

Devarn Green's second half header rescued a point for AFC Telford United in their relegation six pointer at Farsley Celtic.

Devarn Green (12) (AFC Telford United Winger).
Green headed home early in the second half after Paul Carden's side had fallen behind early in the first period - to earn a precious point as both sides continue to battle to avoid the National League North drop.

Both sides knew that a win would go a long way to aiding their National League North survival hopes - and in the Bucks' case a victory could potentially move them five points clear of bottom place.

Luke Parkin saw an early tame effort gathered by Telford stopper Luke Pilling, with the opening 20 minutes a tight affair with both sides not wanting to give much away.

The first goal was always going to be crucial in this tense relegation battle - and unfortunately for Carden's men it fell the way of the home side.

A cross was missed by a Bucks players at the near post with the ball falling to Parkin eight years out - and the Celtic man made no mistake to fire past Pilling.

It was a half of very few chances - with an easily gathered Devarn Green struck as close as the Bucks came to a goal in the opening 40 minutes.

Jason Oswell, who had been feeding off scraps for the majority of the half, then went close to connecting with a Marcus Marshall cross moments before the break.

Carden made a change early in the second period in an attempt to get back in the game - as Byron Moore replaced Brendan Daniels.

The Bucks started to have more pressure in the second period - without carving out clear cut chances.

But 15 minutes from time they grabbed a crucial equaliser as a deep cross was hooked back into the danger area by Oswell, and Green climbed highest to direct a header into the top corner.

Harry Flowers then almost grabbed a debut winner as he latched on to a flick on but from a narrow angle he could only turn the ball onto the roof of the net.

Both sides tried to have a late push but to no avail and the pair were made to settle for a point a piece.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

