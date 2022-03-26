Farsley Celtic 1-1 AFC Telford United - Report

Devarn Green (12) (AFC Telford United Winger).

Green headed home early in the second half after Paul Carden's side had fallen behind early in the first period - to earn a precious point as both sides continue to battle to avoid the National League North drop.

Both sides knew that a win would go a long way to aiding their National League North survival hopes - and in the Bucks' case a victory could potentially move them five points clear of bottom place.

Luke Parkin saw an early tame effort gathered by Telford stopper Luke Pilling, with the opening 20 minutes a tight affair with both sides not wanting to give much away.

The first goal was always going to be crucial in this tense relegation battle - and unfortunately for Carden's men it fell the way of the home side.

A cross was missed by a Bucks players at the near post with the ball falling to Parkin eight years out - and the Celtic man made no mistake to fire past Pilling.

It was a half of very few chances - with an easily gathered Devarn Green struck as close as the Bucks came to a goal in the opening 40 minutes.

Jason Oswell, who had been feeding off scraps for the majority of the half, then went close to connecting with a Marcus Marshall cross moments before the break.

Carden made a change early in the second period in an attempt to get back in the game - as Byron Moore replaced Brendan Daniels.

The Bucks started to have more pressure in the second period - without carving out clear cut chances.

But 15 minutes from time they grabbed a crucial equaliser as a deep cross was hooked back into the danger area by Oswell, and Green climbed highest to direct a header into the top corner.

Harry Flowers then almost grabbed a debut winner as he latched on to a flick on but from a narrow angle he could only turn the ball onto the roof of the net.