Farsley Celtic vs AFC Telford - Match preview

Brendon Daniels of Telford takes on Reiss McNally

But the Bucks boss, who yesterday completed the statement signing of dominant centre-half Harry Flowers alongside the permanent capture of Liam Nolan, has vowed his side will go on the attack.

It is 21st hosts 20th in National League North as Telford – who haven’t won away in league action since late 2020 – continue a pivotal run of fixtures against sides around them at the foot of the table.

Carden’s men are in decent form. The 0-0 draw at new basement boys Guiseley on Tuesday means the Bucks are unbeaten in three games with back-to-back clean sheets. Tomorrow’s hosts Farsley were bottom of the pile recently but consecutive wins has breathed new life into their survival fight.

“The manager’s gone in and seems to have galvanised them,” Carden said. “When Adam Lakeland left for Curzon they seemed to really fall away.

“But Russ Wilcox has really shored them up, he’s got them getting results, they’re an experienced team who’ve showed they’re more than capable at the level in recent seasons.

“We know it’ll be a tough game but equally it’ll be tough for them. We’ll approach it in the same way as we have done recently, we’ve been tight, mean, not give many chances away and on the front foot looking to attack.”

Telford are one point clear of Farsley and two better off than Guiseley at a packed and dramatic bottom end of the standings. The Bucks have played twice and three games more, respectively, than their rivals.

Carden, though, takes heart from the way his side have performed in recent games against some of the division’s fancied sides.

While the Bucks remain without a league win on their travels, the manager believes his team have delivered a style of football that is on the front foot and looking for victories, no matter the opposition.

“We go everywhere wanting to win,” he added.

“When you look at our games in recent weeks against Brackley and Fylde, clubs at the top, we’ve always gone to these places with the idea to win.

“We’ve played in a way where we’ve played attacking football in order to win. We’re not sitting back of four on the edge of the box looking to counter.

“We’re playing on the front foot, closing down and pressing high up the pitch and creating chances with the ability we’ve got.

“We always want to win, but you start a game with half-a-loaf, and if you can’t win then don’t lose.”

New recruit Flowers could come straight into the visitors’ backline but must compete with Jordan Piggott, who this week made his loan permanent, and loanee Reiss McNally for a role. Liam Nolan will continue in midfield.