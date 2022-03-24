Paul Carden backs new boy Marcus Marshall for AFC Telford United success

Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager) at the end of the game after AFC Telford United 2-3 loss to Alfreton Town.

Marshall made his debut in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at Guiseley just hours after making the switch from Matlock Town.

Carden explained how he wasted no time in snapping up the former Rotherham and Lincoln winger when he learned of his availability over the weekend.

He said: “I have known of Marcus for a long time. I made the call on Sunday to Paul Phillips at Matlock to find out his availability.

“I asked the question and he said possibly. Once he said that I was like a dog with a bone, I wasn’t letting it go. Thankfully they allowed him to speak to us and it couldn’t have been done any quicker, if I am being honest with you.

“Tuesday was his first 90 minutes in a good few weeks and I think he will only get stronger and be a big signing for us.”

Marshall will boost a Telford attack currently missing the injured Brendon Daniels and Byron Moore. Carden, meanwhile, praised goalkeeper Luke Pilling after his early penalty save ensured the Bucks left Guiseley with a point.

That was enough to keep them two places and two points above the bottom-placed team in the table.

Carden said: “Luke was outstanding. He didn’t have loads to do but everything he did was assured and calm. It really helps the back four and settles us as a team when you have someone like that in goal.

“It was two teams that didn’t want to lose and it reflected in the few chances which were created.