AFC Telford United sign Harry Flowers from Curzon on three-year deal

Harry Flowers with former club Burnley. He has joined AFC Telford on a lengthy three-year contract

Stafford-based central defender Flowers, 25, who previously played for Brocton where he switched to Premier League Burnley, was signed on a nominal fee from National League North rivals Curzon Ashton – and has been handed a bumper three-year contract.

The significant capture seals a big deadline day for the club, who made Liam Nolan's loan permanent on a two-and-a-half year deal and extended loans of Mansfield duo Keaton Ward and Ryan Burke.

Carden told the Shropshire Star of Flowers’ capture: “It shows intent and it shows you what we want to do. He was a much sought-after centre-half in the division, local to the club, has played in this league and is well experienced but at a really good age to keep developing and pushing.

“He’s certainly the profile of player we want to be bringing in. He’s a proper centre-half and will add to the defenders we’ve got now.

“People were questioning me on when I would bring a centre-half in, sometimes you have to wait and thankfully we’ve got it done. Harry gives us a big boost and hopefully plays a big part in keeping us above the line.

“He’s looked at the squad and thought it’s a capable squad. We’ve got to deliver on the pitch, it’s no good on paper.”

Flowers scored against the Bucks recently and has been a long-term target of boss Carden. His late grandfather, Wolves legend Ron, managed Wellington Town to FA Trophy glory.

Harry admitted moving to Telford was significant to him personally. He said: "It's a real privlege to sign for a club like AFC Telford United.

"Every time I've played here it's always impressed me and I'm really looking forward to representing the club.