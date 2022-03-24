Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United sign Harry Flowers from Curzon on three-year deal

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United have swooped for the marquee signing of dominant defender Harry Flowers on a mammoth three-year contract.

Harry Flowers with former club Burnley. He has joined AFC Telford on a lengthy three-year contract
Harry Flowers with former club Burnley. He has joined AFC Telford on a lengthy three-year contract

Stafford-based central defender Flowers, 25, who previously played for Brocton where he switched to Premier League Burnley, was signed on a nominal fee from National League North rivals Curzon Ashton – and has been handed a bumper three-year contract.

The significant capture seals a big deadline day for the club, who made Liam Nolan's loan permanent on a two-and-a-half year deal and extended loans of Mansfield duo Keaton Ward and Ryan Burke.

Carden told the Shropshire Star of Flowers’ capture: “It shows intent and it shows you what we want to do. He was a much sought-after centre-half in the division, local to the club, has played in this league and is well experienced but at a really good age to keep developing and pushing.

“He’s certainly the profile of player we want to be bringing in. He’s a proper centre-half and will add to the defenders we’ve got now.

“People were questioning me on when I would bring a centre-half in, sometimes you have to wait and thankfully we’ve got it done. Harry gives us a big boost and hopefully plays a big part in keeping us above the line.

“He’s looked at the squad and thought it’s a capable squad. We’ve got to deliver on the pitch, it’s no good on paper.”

Flowers scored against the Bucks recently and has been a long-term target of boss Carden. His late grandfather, Wolves legend Ron, managed Wellington Town to FA Trophy glory.

Harry admitted moving to Telford was significant to him personally. He said: "It's a real privlege to sign for a club like AFC Telford United.

"Every time I've played here it's always impressed me and I'm really looking forward to representing the club.

"There's a sense of personal pride with my late grandfather who played for and managed the club, so that made my decision to come here a little easier."

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News