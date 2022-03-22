Paul Carden urges Solihull Moors duo to use AFC Telford loans to their advantage

Jordan Piggott (22) (AFC Telford United Defender on loan from Solihull Moores) passing in the middle of the pitch.

The Solihull Moors pair joined Carden's side on loan earlier this year and are just two of a number of players the Bucks have signed on short term deals as they look to climb clear of the National League North drop zone.

Piggott has been named the Bucks captain in recent weeks and McNally has also impressed in a handful of games since joining the club from the National League outfit.

And Carden has said spoken to the pair, who are out of contract in the summer, about using the loans to their advantage.

He said: “The here and now is that they improve us right now and moving forward is up to them, the parent club and those issues and factors,” Carden said. “I say to them all the time ‘just use the situation to benefit yourself’, use it to either a) get another deal with your parent club, b) to get a deal with us, or c) get a deal somewhere else.

“Because if they’re doing that and impressing then they are doing a job for us and doing what they’re supposed to.