Former Kidderminster and Telford boss Marcus Bignot facing FA charge

Marcus Bignot (Mike Sheridan)

The former Kidderminster Harriers and Telford United player, who is part of the coaching team at Birmingham City Women, allegedly used ‘improper, abusive or insulting language’ during the fixture against Tottenham Hotspur Women on February 13.

A statement from the FA added that Bignot is accused of an ‘aggravated breach’ as he ‘included a reference, whether express or implied to sexual orientation’. The governing body has confirmed Bignot has until April 4 to respond.