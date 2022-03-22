Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Kidderminster and Telford boss Marcus Bignot facing FA charge

By Liam KeenAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Birmingham City Women coach Marcus Bignot has been charged by the FA for allegedly using abusive language regarding ‘sexual orientation’.

Marcus Bignot (Mike Sheridan)
Marcus Bignot (Mike Sheridan)

The former Kidderminster Harriers and Telford United player, who is part of the coaching team at Birmingham City Women, allegedly used ‘improper, abusive or insulting language’ during the fixture against Tottenham Hotspur Women on February 13.

A statement from the FA added that Bignot is accused of an ‘aggravated breach’ as he ‘included a reference, whether express or implied to sexual orientation’. The governing body has confirmed Bignot has until April 4 to respond.

Previously interim manager at Aston Villa Women, Bignot is currently joint manager of National League North side Guiseley and assistant coach of the England under-19s alongside his role with Birmingham Women.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News