Defender Jordan Piggott signs 18-month AFC Telford United contract after successful loan

Jordan Piggott has turned his loan move at the New Bucks Head into a permanent deal Pic: Kieren Griffin

The versatile defender has been rewarded for an impressive loan stint and handed an 18-month contract having completed the full-time switch from Solihull Moors.

Piggott, 23, has been one of Carden’s valuable recruits having initially checked in on a one-month deal at the New Bucks Head on January 11.

The Black Country-born defender last month had that loan extended for the remainder of the season but Carden has been sufficiently impressed to make his move a permanent one.

He has been given the captain’s armband in the absence of the injured Theo Streete since goalkeeper Russ Griffiths was frozen out.

The news comes after Carden extended the loan of Salford right-back James Melhado until the end of the season.

Piggott, who was out of contract in the summer at the National League Moors, has shown his adaptability at times for the relegation-battling Bucks, filling in at full-back as well as centre-half.

He has made 14 appearances in total for Telford and is expected to make up the Bucks central defence tonight for a crunch relegation six-pointer away at Guiseley alongside Reiss McNally, who is also on loan from Solihull.

Carden’s side, in 20th, head to 21st-placed Guiseley in National League North this evening in a crucial contest at the foot of the table.

Bucks boss Carden said last week of the likes of Piggott, McNally and Melhado, who have caught the eye on loan: “We brought them into the club because we were interested in them.

“The here and now is that they improve us right now and moving forward is up to them, the parent club and those issues and factors.

“I say to them all the time ‘just use the situation to benefit yourself’, use it to either a) get another deal with your parent club, b) to get a deal with us, or c) get a deal somewhere else.

“Because if they’re doing that and impressing then they are doing a job for us and doing what they’re supposed to. It’s a no-lose situation for the players if they apply themselves right and do what they can do.”

Full-back Melhado has had his initial one-month deal at Telford extended until the end of the season after a string of impressive displays.

The former Wolves and Burton Albion academy prospect signed for the Bucks in February and has started every game since as the club fight for National North survival.

Now after his seven appearances, Carden has struck a deal with the League Two Ammies for the attack-minded 21-year-old to remain in Shropshire for the rest of the campaign.

Melhado was picked up by Salford from non-league Newcastle Town last year and earlier this year spent time with Ashton United.

Meanwhile, midfield pair Brayden Shaw and Lamine Sherif have left AFC Telford United ahead of Thursday's 5pm non-league transfer deadline.

Shaw arrived in January and went on to make seven appearances for Carden's side in recent months – but has now left the club along with Sherif, who has joined Southern League side Peterborough Sports after making just making just one appearance.