James Melhado (18) (AFC Telford United Defender on loan from Salford City) running down the wing (Kieran Griffin)

The former Wolves academy prospect signed for the Bucks on a month loan deal in February - and has started every game since as the club fight for National League North survival.

Now after his seven appearances, the Bucks have struck a deal with the Ammies for the 21-year-old to remain in Shropshire for the rest of the season.